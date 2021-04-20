Flamingo (FLM) Market Capitalization Hits $131.40 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001620 BTC on exchanges. Flamingo has a market cap of $131.40 million and $152.53 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00060207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.74 or 0.00269581 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,711.54 or 1.17845701 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00023910 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.00 or 0.00924830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.78 or 0.00600733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.