Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $174.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9 has a 12-month low of $87.77 and a 12-month high of $201.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total value of $634,331.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,274,913.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $3,922,026.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,826,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,831,000 after acquiring an additional 149,103 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,267,000 after acquiring an additional 64,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 647,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,857,000 after acquiring an additional 95,578 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 568,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,102,000 after acquiring an additional 65,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

