FirstService (FSV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect FirstService to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter.

TSE FSV opened at C$204.00 on Tuesday. FirstService has a 1-year low of C$106.90 and a 1-year high of C$207.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$191.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$181.31. The firm has a market cap of C$8.94 billion and a PE ratio of 80.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on FSV. Raymond James upped their price target on FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on FirstService to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$165.00.

In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total transaction of C$2,929,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,261,000.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

