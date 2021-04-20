First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 2.0% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 66,915 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 160.6% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.19. The stock had a trading volume of 933,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,461. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

