First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Eight Capital

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price boosted by analysts at Eight Capital from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FM. National Bank Financial increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.12.

TSE:FM traded down C$0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$27.38. The stock had a trading volume of 782,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,150. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.58. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$6.86 and a 12-month high of C$31.57. The stock has a market cap of C$18.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.7699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

