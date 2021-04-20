First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 645 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXS stock opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $54.12.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on AXS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

