First Midwest Bank Trust Division Makes New $238,000 Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $201,787,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,932 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after buying an additional 1,307,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,530,000 after buying an additional 936,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $53.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,779.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.