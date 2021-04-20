First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,118 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in LPL Financial by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,470,000 after acquiring an additional 759,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,572,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,516,000 after acquiring an additional 722,589 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $71,401,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA opened at $146.30 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.83. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.05.

In other news, Director Scott Seese sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $628,955.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,567.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.