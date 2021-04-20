First Midwest Bank Trust Division Buys New Shares in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $45,307,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 530,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.82.

NYSE BB opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $28.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $991,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,878 shares in the company, valued at $680,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,581 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

