First Midwest Bank Trust Division Acquires New Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 57.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,408,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 265,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 55.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 196,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 69,761 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.4% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 47,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $635,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,400. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HBI opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.