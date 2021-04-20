First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 210,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of FMBH traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.51. 1,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,020. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $766.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $29,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 30,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,252.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,570 shares of company stock worth $1,486,520. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,699,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,680,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 38,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 29,259 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

