Financial Review: Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) and State Street (NYSE:STT)

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) and State Street (NYSE:STT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Carter Bankshares and State Street, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 State Street 1 7 6 0 2.36

Carter Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $14.63, indicating a potential upside of 5.98%. State Street has a consensus target price of $82.07, indicating a potential upside of 1.46%. Given Carter Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than State Street.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carter Bankshares and State Street’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $169.01 million 2.16 $11.90 million N/A N/A State Street $13.13 billion 2.15 $2.24 billion $6.17 13.11

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bankshares.

Volatility and Risk

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Street has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and State Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares N/A N/A N/A State Street 20.75% 12.24% 0.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of State Street shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of State Street shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

State Street beats Carter Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. In addition, it provides other banking services that include safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, online banking, bill pay, online account opening, mobile deposit, mobile banking, debit cards, e-statements, and ATM services; title insurance and other financial institution-related products and services; and treasury and corporate cash management services. The company operates through 92 branches in Virginia and North Carolina. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. The company also engages in the provision of portfolio management and risk analytics, as well as trading and post-trade settlement services with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. In addition, it provides investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. Further, the company offers services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and global fiduciary solutions, as well as exchange-traded fund under the SPDR ETF brand. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

