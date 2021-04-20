Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,584 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.71% of Financial Institutions worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISI. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $488.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.15. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.53 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 36.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

