Financial Consulate Inc. Raises Position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in DURECT were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in DURECT by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,233,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 92,585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DURECT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,159,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,310,000 after buying an additional 103,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DURECT by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,794 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 44,441 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,756. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. DURECT Co. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.34 million, a P/E ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 1.76.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

DURECT Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

