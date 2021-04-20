Financial Consulate Inc. Invests $4.82 Million in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)

Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 651,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,000. 180 Degree Capital makes up about 2.0% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned 0.06% of 180 Degree Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 448,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,317,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 34,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.22. 17,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,060. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $8.07.

In related news, VP Robert E. Bigelow III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 89,316 shares in the company, valued at $656,472.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 378,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,439.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 39,340 shares of company stock worth $289,242 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN).

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.