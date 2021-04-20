Financial Consulate Inc. Buys 203 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTB stock traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,962. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $164.72. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

