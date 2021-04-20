Financial Analysis: NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) and ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) and ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NetSol Technologies and ChannelAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies 6.28% 2.54% 1.87% ChannelAdvisor 12.99% 16.97% 11.87%

25.5% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of ChannelAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of ChannelAdvisor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NetSol Technologies and ChannelAdvisor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies $56.37 million 0.87 $940,000.00 N/A N/A ChannelAdvisor $129.96 million 5.60 $3.48 million $0.15 163.13

ChannelAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than NetSol Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

NetSol Technologies has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChannelAdvisor has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NetSol Technologies and ChannelAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ChannelAdvisor 0 1 3 0 2.75

ChannelAdvisor has a consensus price target of $21.43, indicating a potential downside of 12.42%. Given ChannelAdvisor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ChannelAdvisor is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

Summary

ChannelAdvisor beats NetSol Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator. The company also provides mobility orchestration system products covering a suite of agile and configurable solutions that includes car-sharing and subscription products for use in back and front office applications; artificial intelligence models; and Super App, a platform comprising various customer journeys, such as car-share, car subscription, rentals, airport transfers, digital retail, and others. In addition, it offers LeasePak CMS that streamlines the lease and loan management lifecycle; LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies; LeaseSoft, a lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. It serves blue chip organizations, Dow-Jones 30 Industrials, Fortune 500 manufacturers and financial institutions, vehicle manufacturers, and enterprise technology providers. NetSol Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Its suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. The company also offers Where to Buy solution that allows brands to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides brands with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. Its customers include online businesses of brands and retailers, as well as advertising agencies that use its solutions on behalf of their clients. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

