Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issues Earnings Results

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24, RTT News reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.24. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,433.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

