Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Receives €70.29 Average PT from Analysts

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €70.29 ($82.69).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €68.10 ($80.12) on Friday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 1-year high of €77.50 ($91.18). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €67.35.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

