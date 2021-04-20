FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Waste Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after acquiring an additional 477,574 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,310,000 after purchasing an additional 79,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.58.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM opened at $134.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.84 and its 200-day moving average is $118.20. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.13 and a 52-week high of $135.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.