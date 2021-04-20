FDx Advisors Inc. Has $923,000 Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $153,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,223.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,269 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of AMN opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $80.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average of $70.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $631.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

