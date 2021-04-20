FDx Advisors Inc. Has $694,000 Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 47.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,110 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STM. JustInvest LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,605,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM stock opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average is $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

