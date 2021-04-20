FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 51,889 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 3,201.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,889 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EDU opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.42. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $887.69 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CLSA started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.21.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

