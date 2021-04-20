FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 228 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $85.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.84 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.76. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

