FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives $36.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

FBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE FBK traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.95. 2,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,006. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.84. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

In other news, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,904.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317. 45.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FB Financial by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after buying an additional 142,770 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

