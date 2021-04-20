Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Position Increased by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $529.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $484.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.28. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $287.15 and a 1-year high of $536.33.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

