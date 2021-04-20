Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Update

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fagron in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of ARSUF stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68. Fagron has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

