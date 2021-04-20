Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Surevest LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Surevest LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.8% of Surevest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total transaction of $11,963,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,528,668 shares of company stock valued at $428,312,941 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $299.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.52. The company has a market capitalization of $852.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.34 and a twelve month high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

