Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $604,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,148.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $291,001.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.99. The stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $54.38 and a 12-month high of $94.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average is $78.37.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $453.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.71 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

