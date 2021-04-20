F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,637 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in F5 Networks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $208.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.51.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $274,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,894 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,173. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.78.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

