F5 Networks (FFIV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect F5 Networks to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect F5 Networks to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV opened at $208.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.78.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,411,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,894 shares of company stock worth $3,395,173. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.