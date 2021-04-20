F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Posts Earnings Results

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FNB opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.