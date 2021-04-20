Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 93,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 59,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 17,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 38,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM stock opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $239.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

