Extendicare Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.38 (OTCMKTS:EXETF)

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3827 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXETF opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

