Extendicare Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.38 (OTCMKTS:EXETF)

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3827 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.
Shares of OTCMKTS EXETF opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05.
About Extendicare
