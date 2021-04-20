EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will report $73.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EXFO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.50 million to $74.40 million. EXFO reported sales of $66.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXFO will report full-year sales of $290.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.50 million to $290.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $309.20 million, with estimates ranging from $308.40 million to $310.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EXFO.

Get EXFO alerts:

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXFO. TheStreet upgraded EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EXFO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in EXFO during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EXFO by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO during the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in EXFO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXFO stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $211.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.69.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EXFO (EXFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.