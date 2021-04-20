Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences makes up 1.7% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $232,407.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,685.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock worth $8,114,785. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.63.

Shares of EXAS opened at $127.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of -57.71 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

