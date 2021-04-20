Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVT. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Evotec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Shares of EVT stock traded up €0.03 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €33.63 ($39.56). The stock had a trading volume of 268,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 840.75. Evotec has a 1-year low of €21.31 ($25.07) and a 1-year high of €43.00 ($50.59). The business’s fifty day moving average is €30.83 and its 200-day moving average is €28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.