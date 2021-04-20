Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.10% of Evogene worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene in the 4th quarter worth about $2,820,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 373.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 80,724 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 620.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 66,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Evogene in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 32.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVGN stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. Evogene Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a negative net margin of 2,649.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

