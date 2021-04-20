EveryCoin Reaches Market Cap of $804,407.63 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. One EveryCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. EveryCoin has a total market capitalization of $804,407.63 and $91,154.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pundi X[old] (NPXS) traded up 2,705.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00064067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00018803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00086612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.09 or 0.00649211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EVY is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

