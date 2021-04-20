Etherparty Market Cap Hits $1.12 Million (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Etherparty coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $94,479.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Etherparty has traded down 33% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00066326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00089395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.28 or 0.00641208 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00043191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Etherparty (FUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

