Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE ETH opened at $28.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $726.24 million, a PE ratio of 192.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.31%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 28,544 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 232.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 31,332 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth $678,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,687,000 after buying an additional 155,311 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

