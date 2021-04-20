Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Up to $67.00

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.00, but opened at $68.66. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $68.66, with a volume of 46 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.12.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,427,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,785,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at about $1,906,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 22,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

