Esken (LON:ESKN) Given “Under review” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Esken (LON:ESKN)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
ESKN opened at GBX 33.78 ($0.44) on Tuesday. Esken has a 1-year low of GBX 17.03 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 74.10 ($0.97).
About Esken
Recommended Story: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for Esken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.