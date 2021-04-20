Equity Residential (EQR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Equity Residential to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Equity Residential to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EQR opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average is $62.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

