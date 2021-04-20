Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.33-2.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ELS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.83. The company had a trading volume of 547,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,317. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $68.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.23.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 69.38%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

