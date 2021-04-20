Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

ELS opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $68.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

