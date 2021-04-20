Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.51-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.53. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its guidance to EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.83. The company had a trading volume of 547,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,317. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.23. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $68.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

ELS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

