Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

EQC stock opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

