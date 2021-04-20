EQTEC’s (EQT) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of EQTEC (LON:EQT) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) price objective on the stock.

LON EQT opened at GBX 2.09 ($0.03) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.53. EQTEC has a one year low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 3.17 ($0.04). The company has a market capitalization of £150.28 million and a P/E ratio of -20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.55.

In other EQTEC news, insider Gerry Madden sold 25,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £500,000 ($653,253.20).

EQTEC plc, a waste-to-value company, licenses and sells its gasification technology that generates green energy from waste in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Its gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste, as well as biomass and plastics.

