ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Sells $478,100.00 in Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,413.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PLUS stock opened at $100.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $59.62 and a 52-week high of $107.64.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. ePlus’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ePlus by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,400,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,095,000 after purchasing an additional 146,691 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,025,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 30.4% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 22,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in ePlus by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 123,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,892 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

